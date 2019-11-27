Loading articles...

Greece: Powerful quake rattles island of Crete

ATHENS, Greece — A powerful undersea earthquake has rattled Greece’s island of Crete and was felt in the southern mainland.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 for the quake, which occurred at 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday at a depth of 71 kilometres (44 miles).

There were no initial reports of any damage or injury from the temblor, a day after a powerful quake in neighbouring Albania killed at least 25 people and caused damage in the coastal city of Durres and nearby areas.

The Associated Press

