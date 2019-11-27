Loading articles...

Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. fell 1.75 cents at 5.2850 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 4.75 cents at 3.6275 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 3.5 cents at $3.16250 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 2.25 cents at $8.82 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up 1.02 cents at $1.2142 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.70 cents at $1.4332 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .15 cent at $.6067 pound.

The Associated Press

