Grains, livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery gained 2 cents at $5.304 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 1.8 cents at $3.664 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 8 cents at $3.23 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost .6 cent at 8.83 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 1.03 cents at $1.2075 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.65 cents at $1.4290 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .38 cent at .6105 a pound.

The Associated Press

