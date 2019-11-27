Loading articles...

Germany’s Merkel sweeps aside idea of running up new debt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a meeting about the German budget 2020 of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel has vehemently rejected calls for Germany to run up new debt to finance investment in climate protection and other things.

After years of balanced budgets, left-leaning opposition politicians have called for the government to borrow more to finance investment in climate protection and social spending.

But Merkel has been adamant about sticking to a policy of no new borrowing. She told parliament Wednesday: “It surprises me that there is such disparaging talk in this house about a balanced budget.”

Merkel insisted Germany is investing more than ever and said that “a decent budget means investment as part of a balanced budget — anything else is absurd.”

In a tweet, Merkel’s centre-right party said: “Yes, we admit it, we have a little fetish: solid finances without new debt.”

The Associated Press

