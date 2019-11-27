Loading articles...

Germany confirms citizen killed in Myanmar land mine blast

BERLIN — Germany’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a German citizen was killed in a land mine explosion in northern Myanmar on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its embassy in Yangon is in contact with Myanmar authorities and the man’s relatives. It declined to provide further information, citing privacy rules.

Initial reports had suggested the victim was from the Netherlands, but the Dutch Foreign Ministry said this wasn’t the case

According to the 2019 Landmine & Cluster Munition Monitor, Myanmar in 2018 recorded 430 land mine casualties, the fourth highest total in the world after Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.

In April 2016, two German tourists and their local guide were wounded when they accidentally set off a land mine while trekking near Shan state’s Kyaukme township.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:23 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:17 AM
Still on the mild side today (Nov 27) but wet and windy for #Toronto GTA. More weather details every ten minutes o…
Latest Weather
Read more