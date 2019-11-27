Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany confirms citizen killed in Myanmar land mine blast
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 4:21 am EST
BERLIN — Germany’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a German citizen was killed in a land mine explosion in northern Myanmar on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its embassy in Yangon is in contact with Myanmar authorities and the man’s relatives. It declined to provide further information, citing privacy rules.
Initial reports had suggested the victim was from the Netherlands, but the Dutch Foreign Ministry said this wasn’t the case
According to the 2019 Landmine & Cluster Munition Monitor, Myanmar in 2018 recorded 430 land mine casualties, the fourth highest total in the world after Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.
In April 2016, two German tourists and their local guide were wounded when they accidentally set off a land mine while trekking near Shan state’s Kyaukme township.
The Associated Press
