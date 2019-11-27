Loading articles...

From modest beginnings, Washington now a force in wine world

In this photo taken Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, barrels of wine are moved into storage at Chateau Ste. Michelle winery in Woodinville, Wash. From less than 20 wineries in 1981, the Washington wine industry has grown to more than 1,000 this year. And the growth is likely to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SPOKANE, Wash. — From less than 20 wineries in 1981, the Washington wine industry has grown to more than 1,000 this year. And the growth is likely to continue.

Washington is the second-largest producer of premium wines in the United States, trailing only California.

The state’s wine industry generates about $2.4 billion a year in revenues and contributes more than $7 billion a year to Washington’s economy.

Experts say most of the industry’s success stems from the state’s climate and soils.

Wine grapes like long sunny days and cool nights, which the vineyards located in the central and eastern part of the state enjoy. The area also gets little rainfall compared with other grape-growing regions, which is a plus.

___

Follow Geranios on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ngeranios.

Nicholas K. Geranios, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CRASH - Eastbound 409 approaching the 401 all lanes blocked for a rollover. MTO says traffic will be forced off at…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:12 PM
*TIMELINE: First of 2 Colorado lows b/w Wednesday & Sunday will impact travel for Torontonians travelling to/from t…
Latest Weather
Read more