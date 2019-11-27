Loading articles...

French farmers protest stagnant revenues, unfair competition

PARIS — French farmers are driving tractors into the cities of Paris and Lyon to protest stagnant revenues and what they say is unfair competition.

The protest Wednesday is expected to snarl traffic in the Paris area, as farmers from across the country attempt to drive 1,000 tractors into the capital. Organizers say they aim to drive around the Paris ring road and down the Avenue Foch, leading to the Arc de Triomphe monument.

Farmers’ grievances include trade agreements they say put them at a disadvantage, a government reform that failed to increase their revenues, regulations they say hinder the sector’s performance, and “agribashing.”

Agriculture minister Didier Guillaume told Europe 1 radio that he supports “their anger and their protest.”

Paris and Lyon police have advised cars to stay off affected roads.

The Associated Press

