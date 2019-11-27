Loading articles...

Former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Regan dead at 91

Former Nova Scotia premier Gerald Regan has died at the age of 91.

Regan served as Liberal premier of the province for eight years, winning a minority government in 1970 and a majority in 1974.

After his party was defeated by the Progressive Conservatives in 1978, he returned to the federal arena, where he had served as an MP in the early 1960s.

Regan was elected to the House of Commons in 1980 and served under former prime ministers Pierre Trudeau and John Turner as minister of labour and minister for international trade before being defeated in 1984 and leaving politics to pursue business opportunities.

He became the subject of allegations of sexual misconduct that resulted in an RCMP investigation in October, 1993.

Regan eventually went to trial and was acquitted in 1998 of eight-sex-related charges dating back several decades.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 409 from Martingrove to the 401, all lanes are now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Toronto GTA dealing with strong, gusty wind today (Nov27) but ⁦@jilltaylor680⁩ says we not meet the warning criteri…
Latest Weather
Read more