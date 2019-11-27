Loading articles...

First statewide ban on tobacco, vape flavours almost in place

BOSTON — The governor of Massachusetts plans to sign into law a groundbreaking ban on the sale of flavoured tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes.

The American Cancer Society and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids say Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature will make Massachusetts the first to enact a permanent statewide ban.

Baker’s office says he will sign the legislation Wednesday morning.

In September, the governor declared a public health emergency and ordered a temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products.

Baker said Wednesday he’ll keep that ban in place until Dec. 11 while his administration drafts additional regulations.

The new law responds to growing concern about the health effects of vaping products.

It immediately bans the sale of flavoured vaping products and will outlaw sales of menthol cigarettes starting June 1, 2020.

The Associated Press

