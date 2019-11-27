Loading articles...

Ex-Houston officer to remain jailed in deadly drug raid case

HOUSTON — A judge has denied bond for a former Houston police officer charged with murder in a January drug raid that killed a couple in their home and left five officers wounded.

The Houston Chronicle reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan on Tuesday ordered former narcotics Officer Gerald Goines to remain in federal custody.

The decision comes days after 55-year-old Goines pleaded not guilty amid what prosecutors described as “vast and growing” evidence.

Prosecutors say Goines fabricated an informant and lied on a search warrant affidavit, offence report and the tactical plan before the Jan. 28 bust.

Goines’ attorney, Nicole DeBorde, says the move was disappointing but not a surprise. She insists he’s not a flight risk.

The 34-year police veteran also faces two felony murder charges in state court.

