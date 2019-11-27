Loading articles...

Egypt sentences high-profile Islamist militant to death

CAIRO — An Egyptian military court has handed down a death sentence to one of the country’s most high-profile militants for his participation in scores of attacks on government targets.

The court convicted Hisham el-Ashmawi, a former army officer turned Islamist militant, and sentenced him Wednesday to hanging. He was captured in Libya by Cairo-allied forces and returned to Egypt last year.

In response to Islamist militant attacks, Egypt has granted police forces and courts sweeping powers, but rights observers say the crackdown violates due process of law.

Egyptian authorities link el-Ashmawi, 40, to several major attacks, including a 2013 attempt to assassinate Interior Minister Mohammed Ibrahim and a 2017 ambush that killed 30 Christian pilgrims. He is also been convicted of leading assaults on security forces near Egypt’s desert border with Libya.

The Associated Press

