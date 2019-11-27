Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dubai court reduces sentence for editor who killed his wife
by Malak Harb, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 3:22 am EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A British newspaper editor convicted of killing his wife with a hammer has seen his sentence reduced by Dubai’s Court of Appeal.
The court ordered Wednesday that former Gulf News editor Francis Matthew must serve a seven-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his wife, Jane.
Matthew had received as much as a 15-year sentence for the killing. A series of appeals has seen his sentence change and his case go before Dubai’s Court of Appeal.
That court Wednesday order Matthew be convicted of manslaughter, rather than premeditated murder, which carries a heftier sentence.
Matthew and his wife of 30 years were prominent members of the United Arab Emirates’ large British expatriate community.
Matthew will be deported after serving his sentence.
Malak Harb, The Associated Press
