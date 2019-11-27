Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China says it has met its carbon reduction goal early
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 27, 2019 1:55 am EST
BEIJING — China says it has realized its 2020 target for reducing carbon emissions ahead of schedule.
The ecology and environment ministry published a report Wednesday saying China’s CO2 emissions per unit of GDP had fallen last year by 4% from a year earlier to stand at 45.8% less than in 2005.
Vice Minister Zhao Yingmin told reporters that completed the target of CO2 reduction for 2020 ahead of schedule. He said that was the “hard-won result from the efforts of promoting green and low carbon economy.”
While becoming more efficient, China saw its annual carbon emissions nearly triple between 2000 and 2018 as the economy grew at a rapid pace.
Yet it’s also the leading market for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles, and the biggest manufacturer of solar cells.
The Associated Press
