Bus accident in Nepal leaves 18 dead, 13 injured

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Police in Nepal say a bus driver has lost control of his vehicle which veered off a mountain road, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others.

A police officer says the bus plunged several hundred feet in the accident Wednesday in Narpani, a village about 240 kilometres (150 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, says the injured were hospitalized.

Police, soldiers and villagers helped in the rescue efforts.

No other details were immediately available.

Road accidents are common in mountainous Nepal and are often blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and highways, and narrow roads with sharp bends.

The Associated Press