Loading articles...

BRP reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago, raises guidance

A BRP logo is shown at the research and innovation plant in Valcourt, Que., Friday, November 9, 2012. BRP Inc. raised its financial guidance as it reported a third-quarter profit of $135.3 million, up from $90.2 million in the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

VALCOURT, Que. — BRP Inc. raised its financial guidance as it reported a third-quarter profit of $135.3 million, up from $90.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft says the profit amounted to $1.49 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from 92 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.64 billion, up from $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

BRP says its normalized earnings per share came in at $1.51 per diluted share, up from $1.04 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.31 per share on nearly $1.51 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

In its outlook, BRP says it now expects full-year revenue to grow 12 to 14 per cent compared with the earlier guidance for growth of 10 to 13 per cent. Full-year normalized earnings per diluted share are expected to come in between $3.70 and $3.80, up from earlier guidance for between $3.65 and $3.80.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOO)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:47 AM
UPDATE: EB 409 from Martingrove to the 401, all lanes are now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:33 AM
Toronto GTA dealing with strong, gusty wind today (Nov27) but ⁦@jilltaylor680⁩ says we not meet the warning criteri…
Latest Weather
Read more