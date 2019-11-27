Loading articles...

Body found in freezer in southwest Missouri storage unit

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Authorities have arrested a southwest Missouri man who is suspected of killing a woman about four years ago and then stowing her body in a freezer in a storage unit.

The man hasn’t yet been charged and is jailed on a on a 24-hour investigative hold that expires Wednesday afternoon. KYTV reports that managers at the storage facility on the outskirts of the small town of Marshfield found the body Monday after the man fell behind on rental fees.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says the freezer was plugged in and padlocked shut. Cole says the man confessed to killing the woman at a different location in an apparent domestic violence situation. Cole says the man told people she had left.

Cole says an autopsy will be scheduled once the body thaws.

The Associated Press

