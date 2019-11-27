Loading articles...

Bloomberg hires top staffer from Harris’ 2020 campaign

Democratic Presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg during remarks to the media at the Hilton Hotel on his first campaign stop in Norfolk, Va. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Tiernan)

Michael Bloomberg has hired a top staff member from a rival Democratic campaign for his nascent presidential bid.

His campaign spokespeople said Wednesday that Kelly Mehlenbacher has joined as deputy chief operating officer. She had been working for California Sen. Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign. She previously worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid.

The Harris campaign did not respond to an emailed question about Mehlenbacher’s departure. It follows a recent staff shakeup that included layoffs amid a renewed focus on Iowa.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, entered the race Sunday and has begun spending tens of millions of dollars on television ads.

The hire was first reported by Politico.

The Associated Press

