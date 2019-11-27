Loading articles...

Bangladesh tribunal sentences 7 militants to death

DHAKA, Bangladesh — A special anti-terrorism tribunal in Bangladesh has sentenced seven members of a banned militant group to death for their involvement in an attack on a Dhaka cafe that more than 20 people.

Judge Mojibur Rahman on Wednesday found the men from the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh group guilty of various charges including planning the attack, making bombs and murder.

Five militants took hostages and opened fire on a Dhaka cafe on July 1, 2016. Twenty hostages were killed, including 17 from Japan, Italy and India.

The five militants were killed by commandoes during a 12-hour standoff.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected it, saying the domestic group was behind it.

The Associated Press

