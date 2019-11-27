Loading articles...

Authorities capture Alabama inmate who tunneled out of jail

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Authorities in Florida have captured one of two inmates who tunneled their way out of an Alabama jail.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says they escaped Sunday after breaking apart a steel stool inside a cell and using it as a tool to chip away concrete from around a window to the outside.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. marshals spotted escapee Joseph Keith Edwards Tuesday in a car that was reported stolen. Escambia Maj. Andrew Hobbs said Edwards’ mother was dragged by the car at one point, but wasn’t seriously injured. News outlets report that authorities chased him until he lost control, rolled over and landed in a ditch.

The Chilton sheriff said the other inmate, Landon Lee Gunter, remains on the run.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:47 AM
UPDATE: EB 409 from Martingrove to the 401, all lanes are now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:33 AM
Toronto GTA dealing with strong, gusty wind today (Nov27) but ⁦@jilltaylor680⁩ says we not meet the warning criteri…
Latest Weather
Read more