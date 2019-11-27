Loading articles...

Albania death toll reaches 25 in quake aftermath

A mother holds her sleeping child at a makeshift camp in a soccer field following a deadly earthquake in Durres, Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

DURRES, Albania — The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Albania has risen to 25 overnight as local and international rescue crews continue to search collapsed buildings for survivors.

Authorities said four more people had been confirmed dead early Wednesday, while more than 600 people were injured in the magnitude 6.4 quake that struck the country’s coastal cities.

In Durres, Albania’s second largest city, on the Adriatic Sea, residents slept in tents and cars and at a soccer stadium as powerful aftershocks from the earthquake continued.

Flags are flying at half-staff on public buildings around the country as Albania observes a national day of mourning.

The Associated Press


