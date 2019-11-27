Loading articles...

84-year-old man critically injured in hit-and-run dies

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

An 84-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle last Friday night has died in hospital.

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck while crossing St. Clair Avenue West near Christie Street at around 11:21 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle slowed down for a moment before fleeing the scene westbound on St. Clair. It has been described as a blue Volkswagen SUV, possibly an Atlas or Tiguan model, with Ontario license plate CKKE 113.

Investigators say the vehicle likely has front-end damage.

Police are still seeking security or dash cam footage from anyone in the area or who may have witnessed incident to contact investigators.

The unidentified man is the 54th traffic fatality of 2019.

