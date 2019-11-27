Loading articles...

25 migrants injured when truck overturns in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say they have found 25 injured migrants, including seven minors, in an overturned truck in the country’s northeast.

Police said 15 Afghans, nine Pakistanis and one Iraqi were found on a local road early Wednesday and were transferred to a hospital in the northern town of Kumanovo.

A hospital official told The Associated Press that one migrant with serious spine injures was transferred to the general hospital in the capital, Skopje. Others sustained minor injuries and were released.

Police believe the group entered the country illegally from Greece. They will be transferred to the migrant centre in the southern town of Gevgelija.

Many migrants try to use smuggling routes to get across the Balkans to more prosperous European Union countries further north.

