1 person injured in downtown collision

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a serious two-car collision in the downtown core.

The City of Toronto tweeted at around 6:27 a.m. Wednesday that the area of Queen Street West and Yonge Street had been blocked due to a collision.

EMS confirmed they transported one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

