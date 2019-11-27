1 person injured in downtown collision

Toronto police are investigating a serious two-car collision in the downtown core.

The City of Toronto tweeted at around 6:27 a.m. Wednesday that the area of Queen Street West and Yonge Street had been blocked due to a collision.

EMS confirmed they transported one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

#TrafficAlertTO: I62449 CLEARED: QUEEN ST W WB Before BAY ST — TO Main Roads (@TO_MainRoads) November 27, 2019