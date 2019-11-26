Loading articles...

Yazidi still hears brothers before IS kills them in Iraq

TANZANIA, Tanzania — A survivor of the mass slaughter of the Yazidi minority in Iraq five years ago has told the U.N. Security Council that he still hears his brothers and nephews calling his name before they were killed by Islamic State extremists.

And he hears the screams of his wife and three daughters when the militants kidnapped them.

The man, identified only as Kachi, told the council by video Tuesday that he is “still suffering from psychological harm.”

But Kachi says he believes he survived “under a pile of dead bodies” to be a witness “to the hideous crimes” against the Yazidis.

He is urging the international community not only to ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted but to “acknowledge that the crimes committed against the Yazidi community amount to genocide.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - WB 401 south of the Airport collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 PM
*TIMELINE: First of 2 Colorado lows b/w Wednesday & Sunday will impact travel for Torontonians travelling to/from t…
Latest Weather
Read more