Which turkey will Trump pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

A door has a privacy request hanging on it outside the hotel room where two turkeys that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump are staying at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington. The turkeys will be pardoned by the president during a ceremony at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — Which Thanksgiving turkey will earn a presidential pardon? Will it be Bread or Butter?

The White House is sponsoring an online contest to help President Donald Trump as he contemplates his role in the 30-year-old tradition of sparing the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

According to the White House, Bread is a 45-pound (20-kilogram) turkey who likes a cherry flavoured soft drink called Cheerwine, bluegrass music and college basketball. Butter weighs 47 pounds (21 kilograms) and enjoys eating sweet potato fries, listening to bagpipes and watching NASCAR.

Trump will name the bird he’ll pardon Tuesday afternoon at the White House. Afterward, he’ll fly to Florida for a campaign rally and to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

President George H.W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 by sparing a 50-pound (23-kilogram) bird.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press



