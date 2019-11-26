Loading articles...

West Virginia diocese seeks $792K from disgraced bishop

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Roman Catholic diocese wants a former bishop to pay it more than three-quarters of a million dollars after a series of alleged sexual and financial scandals.

Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark E. Brennan on Tuesday detailed a “plan of amends” presented to former Bishop Michael J. Bransfield at the request of Pope Francis. It calls for Bransfield to pay the church $792,638 in financial restitution and apologize to those he’s accused of sexually harassing and intimidating.

A church investigation earlier this year found sexual misconduct allegations against Bransfield to be credible and determined that he misused diocese funds on personal vacations, alcohol and luxury goods.

Bransfield resigned last year and has previously denied wrongdoing. A voicemail left on a number listed for Bransfield in public records wasn’t returned.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Courtice Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Wet Windy Wednesday as a Colorado low approaches. Current wind warnings (gusts 90-100 km/h) and statements (gusts 7…
Latest Weather
Read more