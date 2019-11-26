US home prices rose 2.1% from a year ago

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo a sign indicating a new selling price for a house sits atop a realtor's sign in Jackson, Miss. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for September is released. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices increased modestly in September from a year ago, as roughly seven years of rising home values have hurt affordability.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.1% in September from a year ago, up from a 2% annual gain in August. Prices have so steadily outpaced wage growth that the market is now constrained as home values have tumbled 0.7% in San Francisco and increased just 0.8% in New York and 1.7% in Seattle.
Still, there are signs that low mortgage rates have boosted demand and prices could increase at faster pace in the months ahead as there is a shortage of listings.
Of the major metro areas, Phoenix led with annual price gains of 6%, followed by Charlotte at 4.6% and Tampa at 4.5%.