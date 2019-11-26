Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN: ‘Quick wins’ needed to keep climate goals within reach
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 3:08 am EST
FILE - In this Monday, May 27, 2013 file photo, steam of a furnace pollutes the sky in Duisburg, Germany. Inger Andersen, head of the U.N. Environment Program, says the world needs 'quick wins to reduce emissions as much as possible in 2020.' Ahead of a global climate summit in Madrid next week, her agency published a report Tuesday showing the amount of planet-heating gases released into the atmosphere hitting a new high last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
GENEVA — A senior United Nations official says countries have procrastinated for too long and should start making steep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions immediately, or risk missing agreed targets for limiting global warming.
Inger Andersen, head of the U.N. Environment Program, says the world needs “quick wins to reduce emissions as much as possible in 2020.” Ahead of a global climate summit in Madrid next week, her agency published a report Tuesday showing the amount of planet-heating gases released into the atmosphere hitting a new high last year.
The U.N.’s annual ‘emissions gap’ report calculated that current national pledges for cutting greenhouse gases would leave the world 3.2 degrees Celsius (5.8 Fahrenheit) warmer by 2100 than pre-industrial times, with dramatic consequences for life on Earth.