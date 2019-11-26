Loading articles...

Ukrainian journalist painted to ‘keep alive’ in Russian jail

WARSAW, Poland — A Ukrainian journalist convicted in Russia of spying and jailed for three years has described how he created paintings of cathedrals, lighthouses and soothing landscapes as a form of psychological therapy during his imprisonment.

Roman Sushchenko, who denies spying, says he would use unconventional materials, including ketchup and onions, for paints.

He says his artwork “helped keep me alive.” Sushchenko sent his works to his family by mail — with only one failing to arrive.

A reporter for Ukrinform, Ukraine’s state news agency, Sushchenko was imprisoned from 2016 until his release in September under a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.

He spoke at a news conference Tuesday organized by the Polish Journalists Association — which is exhibiting reproductions of his works — and the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:28 AM
update: all clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:49 AM
As of 9:30am(Nov 26) #Toronto YYZ is at 6°C. Already quite mild. We’ll climb to our Guaranteed High 10. No Wx conc…
Latest Weather
Read more