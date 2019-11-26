Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ukrainian journalist painted to ‘keep alive’ in Russian jail
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 10:53 am EST
WARSAW, Poland — A Ukrainian journalist convicted in Russia of spying and jailed for three years has described how he created paintings of cathedrals, lighthouses and soothing landscapes as a form of psychological therapy during his imprisonment.
Roman Sushchenko, who denies spying, says he would use unconventional materials, including ketchup and onions, for paints.
He says his artwork “helped keep me alive.” Sushchenko sent his works to his family by mail — with only one failing to arrive.
A reporter for Ukrinform, Ukraine’s state news agency, Sushchenko was imprisoned from 2016 until his release in September under a Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.
He spoke at a news conference Tuesday organized by the Polish Journalists Association — which is exhibiting reproductions of his works — and the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw.