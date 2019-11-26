Loading articles...

Top Kenya court dismisses British American Tobacco challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s Supreme Court has dismissed a British American Tobacco challenge to regulations that charge the tobacco industry a fee to help compensate people affected by smoking.

The justices on Tuesday said the regulations conform to the constitution and its goal of protecting the lives of Kenyans.

The company had argued that the 2% fee was vague because it was not clear if it would be imposed on the raw material or the final product.

Kenya’s regulations also bar smoking in public places.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Kipling.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:49 AM
As of 9:30am(Nov 26) #Toronto YYZ is at 6°C. Already quite mild. We’ll climb to our Guaranteed High 10. No Wx conc…
Latest Weather
Read more