The Latest: New chant at Trump rally: ‘Conan, Conan’

Protestors gather near the BB&T Center with a giant inflatable baby of President Donald Trump before his "homecoming" rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Donald Trump's decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s rally in Florida (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

There’s a new chant at an election rally for President Donald Trump: “Conan, Conan.”

Rallygoers delighted Tuesday in Vice-President Mike Pence’s mention of the U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pence was warming up the crowd before Trump took the stage for his first rally in Florida since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Pence tells the crowd, “Our troops are coming home and Conan the hero dog is just fine.”

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, visited the White House on Monday, where Trump introduced Conan as “right now, probably the world’s most famous dog.”

__

6:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has returned to Florida for what his campaign has dubbed a “homecoming rally.”

Trump will be holding the event in Sunrise, Florida as part of a continued bid to keep his numbers up in a state that will crucial to winning reelection in 2020.

It will be Trump’s first rally in the state since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

About 200 anti-Trump protesters rallied on a street outside the BB&T Center before the president arrived. They raised a helium-filled “Baby Trump” balloon, and some chanted, “Lock him up.”

The Associated Press

