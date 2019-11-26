Loading articles...

The Latest: GOP governor candidates debate without Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on the Republican gubernatorial debate (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Two Republican gubernatorial candidates met for their first debate just two days after the president’s son campaigned in Montana for the third candidate seeking the party’s nomination.

Attorney General Tim Fox and state Sen. Al Olszewski were cordial in answering questions about jobs and the economy proposed by students, faculty and staff at Carroll College in Helena.

Both touted their Montana roots, defended President Donald Trump’s trade wars and said they would promote the natural resources industries.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has said he could not attend the debate because he was travelling.

Fox noted that on Sunday you could have paid up to $1,000 to talk with Gianforte at a fundraiser where Donald Trump Jr. spoke.

Four Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination for the open governor’s seat in 2020.

The Associated Press

