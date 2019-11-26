Loading articles...

The Latest: Albania quake kills at least 4, injures 150

TIRANA, Albania — The Latest on a strong earthquake in Albania (all times local):

7:35 a.m.

Officials say a strong earthquake in Albania has killed at least four people, injured 150 and collapsed buildings.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.4 quake was centred 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of the capital, Tirana.

The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.

Authorities reported scores of aftershocks and called on the people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes.

___

4:55 a.m.

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has shaken Albania, causing at least minor damage.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake struck early Tuesday and was centred 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana. It was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles)

People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas.

No announcement has been made from authorities.

An earthquake in September damaged hundreds of homes.

The Associated Press

