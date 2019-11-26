Loading articles...

Texas inmate to be freed while innocence claims investigated

HOUSTON — A Houston judge has agreed to release on bond a man who has spent the last seven years in prison while prosecutors investigate whether new DNA evidence exonerates him in a 2010 fatal stabbing.

Lydell Grant was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Aaron Scheerhorn outside a Houston club. Grant’s attorneys say new DNA testing excludes him in the killing and points to another man as a suspect.

During a hearing Tuesday, state District Judge George Powell set Grant’s bond at $100,000.

Grant was expected to be freed sometime later Tuesday. His family says they’re looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with him.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said her office is conducting a comprehensive review of all evidence in the case.

Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Kipling.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:49 AM
As of 9:30am(Nov 26) #Toronto YYZ is at 6°C. Already quite mild. We’ll climb to our Guaranteed High 10. No Wx conc…
Latest Weather
Read more