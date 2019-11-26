Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Texas inmate to be freed while innocence claims investigated
by Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 12:11 pm EST
HOUSTON — A Houston judge has agreed to release on bond a man who has spent the last seven years in prison while prosecutors investigate whether new DNA evidence exonerates him in a 2010 fatal stabbing.
Lydell Grant was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Aaron Scheerhorn outside a Houston club. Grant’s attorneys say new DNA testing excludes him in the killing and points to another man as a suspect.
During a hearing Tuesday, state District Judge George Powell set Grant’s bond at $100,000.
Grant was expected to be freed sometime later Tuesday. His family says they’re looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with him.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said her office is conducting a comprehensive review of all evidence in the case.
