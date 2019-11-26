Loading articles...

Tentative agreement in CN Rail strike

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews
A CN locomotive makes it's way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal on Nov., 28, 2009. Canadian National Railway says it is on track to move record quantities of western Canadian grain for the year after a strong June.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The CN Rail strike is slated to end on Wednesday.

A tentative agreement has been reached and that normal operations will resume at 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Teamsters union said on Tuesday.

The agreement must still be ratified.

More to come

