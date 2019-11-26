Loading articles...

Suspect wanted in three feces-throwing incidents arrested

Last Updated Nov 26, 2019 at 9:49 pm EST

The suspect wanted for allegedly pouring "liquefied fecal matter" in at least two different incidents." HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say the suspect wanted in three separate incidents in which a bucket of feces was dumped on a person over the past four days has been arrested.

Samuel Opoku, 23, of Toronto has been charged with five counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief interfering with property.

More to come

WrongULose

Holy sh!t Batman! They caught the sh!t disturber! The sh!t really hit the fan after that sh!t storm!

November 26, 2019 at 9:55 pm
M. Thomas

Vial, disgusting, demented low IQ. He needs some very long jail accommodations arranged. To me this is border line terrorism.

November 26, 2019 at 9:57 pm
