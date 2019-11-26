Loading articles...

South Dakota man linked to Butina pleads guilty to fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota man who was linked to a Russian agent has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering.

Conservative political operative Paul Erickson admitted Tuesday to a federal judge in Sioux Falls to fraudulent investment schemes that prosecutors said bilked investors of more than a million dollars.

Erickson’s onetime girlfriend is Maria Butina, who was deported last month to her native Russia after admitting that she sought to infiltrate conservative political groups to promote that country’s agenda.

Court documents indicated Erickson admitted sending some of that money to a person listed only as “M.B.” Erickson ignored a reporter who asked whether that was Butina.

Erickson will be sentenced in March. Federal prosecutors have indicated they will seek prison time.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Courtice Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Wet Windy Wednesday as a Colorado low approaches. Current wind warnings (gusts 90-100 km/h) and statements (gusts 7…
Latest Weather
Read more