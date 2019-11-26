Loading articles...

Snowstorm to hit Montana during holiday travel rush

HELENA, Mont. — Forecasters say a snowstorm is expected bring more than a foot of snow to parts of Montana and create difficult driving conditions for people travelling for Thanksgiving.

National Weather Service officials say near-blizzard conditions are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and near Monida Pass at Montana-Idaho border starting Tuesday night through Thursday.

Up to 18 inches (45.72 centimetres) of snow is forecast to fall in mountain communities from St. Mary to Augusta, and lesser amounts across southwestern and central Montana.

The storm also will bring frigid temperatures with lows around zero degrees Fahrenheit by Friday morning.

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued across most of the state, with snow also forecast to fall through the weekend.

The Associated Press

