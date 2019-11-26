Loading articles...

Showtime to make documentary series on gossip Cindy Adams

FILE - This April 9, 2006 file photo shows New York Post columnist Cindy Adams at the opening night of the Broadway play "Festen," in New York. Adams will be the subject of a Showtime documentary series in 2021 with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive producing. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh, File)

NEW YORK — Showtime will be putting the spotlight on Cindy Adams, the New York Post columnist and elder stateswoman of Manhattan gossip.

The 89-year-old Adams will be the subject of a documentary series in 2021 with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive producing.

At her height, Adams wrote six columns a week for the Post, appeared four times a week on New York’s WNBC-TV, as well as stops on “Geraldo” and E! She’s known for the phrase: “Only in New York, kids, only in New York.”

Adams was a founding member of the TV hit “A Current Affair” and her books include “The Gift of Jazzy.” And she has released her own fragrance, called “Gossip.” She made her Broadway debut in 2001 as the narrator of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Kipling.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:49 AM
As of 9:30am(Nov 26) #Toronto YYZ is at 6°C. Already quite mild. We’ll climb to our Guaranteed High 10. No Wx conc…
Latest Weather
Read more