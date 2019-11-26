Loading articles...

School bus driver charged, accused of drinking beer on route

AURORA, Ill. — A 44-year-old bus driver in suburban Chicago has been arrested after authorities say she drank beer while taking more than 30 elementary students to school.

Michelle Passley of North Aurora was charged Monday with misdemeanour endangering the life and health of a child.

Aurora police say bus video appears to show the driver drinking from a brown paper bag Nov. 15 along a morning route about 40 miles (64 kilometres) west of Chicago.

The bus company told police that a store clerk called the school district after selling beer to a woman who drove off in a school bus. The company says it then reviewed bus camera footage.

Passley has been fired. Police say she was arrested Monday and faces a Dec. 27 court hearing.

Passley’s home telephone number was not listed Tuesday night.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 at Neilson transfer to collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:12 PM
*TIMELINE: First of 2 Colorado lows b/w Wednesday & Sunday will impact travel for Torontonians travelling to/from t…
Latest Weather
Read more