Russia warns Syria’s Kurds against relying on US support

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens to Iceland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Lavrov cast the WADA's compliance review committee's proposal of a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a ban for the same period on flying the Russian flag at major competitions as part of Western efforts to sideline Russia by accusing it of misconduct in various spheres. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

MOSCOW — Russia’s foreign minister is warning Syria’s Kurds that relying on U.S. support “won’t bring them any good.”

Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday accused Syria’s Kurds of failing to abide by a Russia-Turkey deal that halted a Turkish offensive into Syria.

He says the Kurds are trying to stay allied with the U.S., and avoid engaging in dialogue with the Syrian government.

U.S. and Kurdish-led forces fought the Islamic State group for years. Washington’s support allowed the Kurds to set up an independent government in eastern Syria.

But American troops pulled out of most of the country in October, paving the way for Turkey’s offensive against the Kurds. Russia, which backs the Syrian government, helped broker a cease-fire.

Lavrov dismissed the Kurdish claims of Turkey’s violations of the cease-fire.

The Associated Press

