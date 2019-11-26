Loading articles...

Redesigned Holland Tunnel decorations return after debate

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Officials are hoping the return of redesigned holiday decorations will keep the season bright for commuters who travel through the Holland Tunnel.

A slightly larger Christmas tree than the one used last year will be placed to cover the letter “A” and a wreath will cover the letter “O.” A menorah will be positioned adjacent to the toll plaza on the New Jersey side of the tunnel.

After complaints the decades-old decorations over the New York-bound tunnel were distracting, more than 21,000 people last year voted in a poll commissioned by tunnel operator the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Voters wanted the tree moved from over the “N” in “Holland” to cover the “A,” and the wreath moved from over the “U.”

The decorations go up Monday.

The Associated Press

