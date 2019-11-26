Loading articles...

Pompeo assails China for rights abuses after document leak

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with reporters at the State Department, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a cache of leaked documents proves that Chinese authorities are engaged in massive and systemic repression of Muslims and other minorities in western China.

Pompeo says the documents leave no doubt as to the scale of the campaign in China’s Xinjiang region. He says an estimated million people have been forced into detention camps and that China should release all those it has arbitrarily detained.

His comments follow the release this week of classified documents show the camps are not for voluntary job training as Beijing says. The documents say the camps are used for forced ideological and behavioural re-education. They also show how Beijing is using a high-tech surveillance system to target people for detention and to predict who will commit a crime.

The Associated Press

