Police investigating discovery of 5 dead goats in trash bags

GILFORD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say five goats were found dead in trash bags in the town of Gilford.

WMUR-TV reports the police say the goats were found near an old cell tower. They say the animals were dumped there within the last day or two. Several appeared to be malnourished.

Police are asking the public for help with any information on what happened.

The Associated Press

