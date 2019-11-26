Loading articles...

Pennsylvania governor to sign anti-child abuse measures

READING, Pa. — Pennsylvania is on the cusp of enacting a law to give future victims of child sexual abuse more time to sue, and to end time limits for authorities to file criminal charges.

The legislation is being signed Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf also will sign companion legislation to invalidate secrecy agreements that prevent child sexual abuse victims from talking to investigators.

A third bill he’ll sign will increase and clarify penalties for people who are required to report suspected child abuse, but don’t.

Lawmakers have also begun the multi-year process of trying to amend the state constitution to give now-adult victims of prior abuse a two-year window to file lawsuits.

A landmark grand jury report last year found 300 Roman Catholic clergy sexually abused Pennsylvania children over seven decades.

The Associated Press

