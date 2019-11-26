Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OK boomer, Jill Filipovic is writing a book about you
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2019 8:01 am EST
NEW YORK — OK boomer, someone’s writing a book about you.
Jill Filipovic, the author, journalist and attorney, has a deal with the Simon & Schuster imprint One Signal Books for “OK Boomer: Let’s Talk: Dispatches from a Generational Divide.” The publisher announced Tuesday that “OK Boomer” would look beyond the “humorous meme” and explore issues such as student debt, healthcare and climate change. The book is scheduled for late 2020.
Filipovic said in a statement that the economic struggles of younger people were largely “because of choices our parents’ generation made.” Filipovic, 36, added that her generation was “at a crossroads” between the world left to them and the world they desire. A CNN columnist and New York Times contributor, Filipovic is the author of “The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness.”
