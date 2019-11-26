Loading articles...

O’Hurley relishes annual Thanksgiving dog show’s popularity

This image released by NBC shows David Frei, left, and host John O'Hurley posing with a havanese dog at The National Dog Show in Philadelphia. The annual parade of pooches has become one of the highest-rated shows of Thanksgiving. NBC says an estimated 25 million viewers tuned in last year. (Bill McCay/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK — Television traditions on Thanksgiving have usually involved the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and then hours of football, but in recent years, another has emerged: watching The National Dog Show.

Hosted by actor John O’Hurley, the annual parade of pooches has become one of the more popular shows of Thanksgiving week.

O’Hurley is joined by Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, the figure skating commentary duo known for their dose of camp, and sports commentator Mary Carillo. David Frei, who is a licensed judge for the American Kennel Club, serves as the analyst.

Gina Abdy, The Associated Press

