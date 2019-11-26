Loading articles...

Most work to be halted along major NC roads for holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Department of Transportation is suspending most construction along major highways to ease congestion during the busy Thanksgiving week.

DOT said in a news release that most work along interstates, U.S. routes and key state routes will be shut down from Tuesday through the evening of Dec. 2. Exceptions includes areas where it’s unsafe to open all lanes, such as where a bridge is being replaced.

The busiest travel period will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. Road congestion also is expected Sunday, when many people will head home.

Meanwhile, the annual Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket campaign will take place Monday through Sunday. Law enforcement officers will be watching for speeding, drunken driving and seat belt violations in all 100 counties.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
Eastbound 403 has reopened in Ancaster.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Make the best of today (Nov26) if you’re in #Toronto GTA especially if you have outdoor work to do as Wednesday wil…
Latest Weather
Read more