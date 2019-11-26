Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Linda O'Leary had alcohol on breath on night of deadly boat crash: warrant documents
Posted Nov 26, 2019 3:47 pm EST
Linda O'Leary. Photo credit: twitter
The wife of celebrity entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary reportedly had alcohol on her breath following a deadly crash involving a boat she was driving in cottage country over the summer.
A 48-year-old woman from Uxbridge and a 64-year-old man from Florida died in the crash on Lake Joseph in late August.
The CBC cites recently unsealed search warrant documents in which Ontario Provincial Police say Linda O’Leary was given an alcohol screening device test and registered an alert. She was subsequently served a three-day driver’s licence suspension.
O’Leary claims to have consumed a drink of vodka after the collision and prior to the breath test but could not remember who handed her the drink. She is charged with careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.
The driver of the other boat is charged with failing to have the boat’s navigation lights on.