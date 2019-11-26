Loading articles...

Linda O'Leary had alcohol on breath on night of deadly boat crash: warrant documents

Linda O'Leary. Photo credit: twitter

The wife of celebrity entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary reportedly had alcohol on her breath following a deadly crash involving a boat she was driving in cottage country over the summer.

A 48-year-old woman from Uxbridge and a 64-year-old man from Florida died in the crash on Lake Joseph in late August.

The CBC cites recently unsealed search warrant documents in which Ontario Provincial Police say Linda O’Leary was given an alcohol screening device test and registered an alert. She was subsequently served a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

O’Leary claims to have consumed a drink of vodka after the collision and prior to the breath test but could not remember who handed her the drink. She is charged with careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

The driver of the other boat is charged with failing to have the boat’s navigation lights on.

The case returns to court Jan. 16.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Courtice Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 32 minutes ago
Wet Windy Wednesday as a Colorado low approaches. Current wind warnings (gusts 90-100 km/h) and statements (gusts 7…
Latest Weather
Read more