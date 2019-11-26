Loading articles...

Israeli military says intercepted rocket fired from Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says its missile defences intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel.

The army said in a statement Tuesday that it identified two projectiles fired by from the Palestinian enclave. One was intercepted by an Iron Dome missile defence battery.

The attack was the second incident this week, and rattled the shaky cease-fire brokered by Egypt and the U.N. two weeks ago that ended two days of fighting with Palestinian militants.

Earlier in November, Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad militant in the Gaza Strip. The militant group launched hundreds of rockets at Israel in response. Israeli retaliatory strikes killed at least 34 Palestinians, including 16 civilians.

Unofficial cease-fires have led to months of calm between Israel and Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza.

The Associated Press

